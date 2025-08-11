Interfax-Ukraine
Defense Ministry launches direct purchases of pickups, ATVs for needs of AFU’s combat units

The Ministry of Defense is launching direct purchases of pickups and other equipment for the needs of combat units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by decision of the Headquarters of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief and on the instructions of the President of Ukraine, Minister Denys Shmyhal reported.

"Now military units performing combat missions at the front will be able to purchase used vehicles using a simplified procedure. This primarily concerns pickups, as well as ATVs and motorcycles," he wrote on Telegram on Monday evening.

The minister specified that following the results of the Headquarters meeting, the Ministry of Defense prepared the corresponding amendments to the government resolution.

According to Shmyhal, purchases will be made in the presence of a standard-registered need for equipment as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Deputy Head of the President’s Office Pavlo Palisa previously reported that the issue of purchasing pickups, ATVs and motorcycles was the most frequent request during President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s recent trips to the front, because this equipment does not last long.

"Solution: direct funding for brigades can be directed to pickups, ATVs and similar equipment; in the near future, it will be allowed to buy both new and used ones," Palisa noted.

As the head of state reported, a new funding principle has been proposed: UAH 7 million per brigade per month for each battalion conducting combat operations.

