New administrative-territorial system may be created in Ukraine within five years — Groysman

Ukrainian Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman has said a new administrative-territorial system may be built up in Ukraine within the next five years.

"This Verkhovna Rada has done more for local self-government and decentralization than all the previous convocations taken together since our independence. There is a healthy core of people who understand what local governance is... Therefore, I think this Rada will be able to do this [pass amendments to the Constitution in parts regarding local governance]," Groysman said in an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Interfax-Ukraine news agency.

The prime minister said the Constitution should fix the ubiquity of local self-governance and the distribution of powers between levels of government on the principle of subsidiarity.

In addition, he said the financial self-sufficiency of local government, in particular, the financial model, which was introduced on January 1, 2015, must be guaranteed.

"I have reasons to believe that in the next five years there will be a unique chance to build up a new administrative-territorial model of a successful and self-sufficient Ukraine," he said.

As earlier reported, Groysman supports the establishment of a three-tier system of administrative-territorial arrangement (community, district, region) in the amendments to the Constitution of Ukraine.