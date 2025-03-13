Facts

15:49 13.03.2025

WINHUB signs memo of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine at MIPIM 2025

2 min read
WINHUB signs memo of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine at MIPIM 2025

A large-scale project to develop Ukraine's logistics capacities WINHUB, implemented by TERWIN Corporation, signed a memorandum of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine, a subsidiary of the international DELTA AG, during the international real estate and investment exhibition MIPIM 2025 in Cannes.

As reported by the TERWIN press service, the WINHUB infrastructure project was presented as part of the Ukraine at MIPIM initiative, which unites leading Ukrainian companies and cities at a collective stand.

WINHUB is a large-scale network of class A logistics hubs with a total area of 1 million sq m in four regions of Ukraine. The amount of planned investments is about $700 million. The project involves the creation of new jobs at the latest logistics facilities, and development around an extensive network of related businesses. WINHUB will meet the highest international standards and is based on the principles of energy efficiency, environmental friendliness and ergonomics.

The memorandum signed with the leading international architectural, engineering and consulting company DELTA Ukraine provides that DELTA Ukraine will provide expert support in the creation of next generation logistics parks WINHUB, namely, it will assist in the development of concepts and technical solutions for construction.

"It is very important, when implementing such large-scale projects, to have reliable and significant partnerships. The creation of a modern logistics infrastructure requires deep expertise, advanced technologies and international experience. Cooperation with DELTA Ukraine opens up new opportunities for us in implementing best practices, which will ensure high quality construction and compliance with world standards," said Yevhen Savchenko, Director of the Investment and Development Department of TERWIN Group.

First held in 1990 as an event for investors and developers, MIPIM has now become the main event of the year among real estate professionals, where they discuss global issues, trends and innovations in the industry. Ukrainian cities and developers have been participating in the event since 2004. Dragon Capital, Delta Project, City One Development, Vlasne Misto, HISM, Terwin, Forum Group Ukraine, RAU have joined MIPIM-25, which takes place on March 10-14.

MIPIM covers a huge exhibition area of over 19,300 sq m, where 300 stands and over 2,500 exhibiting companies from all areas of commercial real estate are presented. This year, a significant emphasis of the program is on residential real estate and the hospitality and tourism sector.

Tags: #delta #mipim #winhub

MORE ABOUT

18:45 08.08.2024
Ukrainian military destroys 4 mln enemy objects worth $15 bln using Delta system – Chernohorenko

Ukrainian military destroys 4 mln enemy objects worth $15 bln using Delta system – Chernohorenko

10:38 14.12.2021
Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

Key projects presented that will represent Ukraine at MIPIM 22

HOT NEWS

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Klitschko dismisses city officials involved in corruption investigation

Despite increased pressure, we will hold defense in Kursk region as long as expedient, necessary – Syrsky

LATEST

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Umerov meets with reps of leading Finnish defense and technology companies

Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine

Intelligence Agency's drones attack UAV production in Kaluga region – sources

McDonald's Ukraine reintroduces breakfast in select cities

SBU warns Ukrainians about intensification of Russian propaganda

Ukraine receives CAD 2.5 bln as part of G7 ERA initiative

Ukrainian oil company Ukrnafta completes certification of integrated management system in line with intl standards

Defense forces face ATACMS shortage amid delays in U.S. arms deliveries – media

Russians execute Ukrainian prisoners of war again – Lubinets

AD