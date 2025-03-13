WINHUB signs memo of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine at MIPIM 2025

A large-scale project to develop Ukraine's logistics capacities WINHUB, implemented by TERWIN Corporation, signed a memorandum of cooperation with DELTA Ukraine, a subsidiary of the international DELTA AG, during the international real estate and investment exhibition MIPIM 2025 in Cannes.

As reported by the TERWIN press service, the WINHUB infrastructure project was presented as part of the Ukraine at MIPIM initiative, which unites leading Ukrainian companies and cities at a collective stand.

WINHUB is a large-scale network of class A logistics hubs with a total area of 1 million sq m in four regions of Ukraine. The amount of planned investments is about $700 million. The project involves the creation of new jobs at the latest logistics facilities, and development around an extensive network of related businesses. WINHUB will meet the highest international standards and is based on the principles of energy efficiency, environmental friendliness and ergonomics.

The memorandum signed with the leading international architectural, engineering and consulting company DELTA Ukraine provides that DELTA Ukraine will provide expert support in the creation of next generation logistics parks WINHUB, namely, it will assist in the development of concepts and technical solutions for construction.

"It is very important, when implementing such large-scale projects, to have reliable and significant partnerships. The creation of a modern logistics infrastructure requires deep expertise, advanced technologies and international experience. Cooperation with DELTA Ukraine opens up new opportunities for us in implementing best practices, which will ensure high quality construction and compliance with world standards," said Yevhen Savchenko, Director of the Investment and Development Department of TERWIN Group.

First held in 1990 as an event for investors and developers, MIPIM has now become the main event of the year among real estate professionals, where they discuss global issues, trends and innovations in the industry. Ukrainian cities and developers have been participating in the event since 2004. Dragon Capital, Delta Project, City One Development, Vlasne Misto, HISM, Terwin, Forum Group Ukraine, RAU have joined MIPIM-25, which takes place on March 10-14.

MIPIM covers a huge exhibition area of over 19,300 sq m, where 300 stands and over 2,500 exhibiting companies from all areas of commercial real estate are presented. This year, a significant emphasis of the program is on residential real estate and the hospitality and tourism sector.