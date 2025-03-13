Sweden to allocate $138 mln for reconstruction of Ukraine
Sweden will allocate $137.7 million for the reconstruction and development of Ukraine, as well as for its urgent humanitarian needs, Sweden's Minister for International Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade Benjamin Dousa said on Thursday.
According to him, this is the largest civilian assistance program in Sweden's history: it includes funds for infrastructure restoration, demining and training of medical workers.
Dousa added that support for Ukraine is, in particular, a matter of Sweden's security.