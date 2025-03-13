Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

16:56 13.03.2025

Zelenskyy listens to report of Ukrainian delegation on negotiations in Saudi Arabia

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has heard a report from the Ukrainian delegation on the meeting with US representatives in Saudi Arabia, in particular the progress of negotiations and key aspects.

“It is good that the conversation was entirely constructive. Ukraine is committed to moving quickly toward peace, and we are prepared to do our part in creating all of the conditions for a reliable, durable, and decent peace. I thank our teams for the fact that military aid and intelligence sharing resumed,” Zelenskyy said on X Thursday.

According to the president, representatives of Ukraine informed the American side of Ukraine’s fundamental positions.

“Ukraine was ready for an air and sea ceasefire, but the US proposed extending it to land. Ukraine welcomes this proposal. The control of such a ceasefire remains an important issue, and we appreciate the United States' willingness to organize the technical aspects of such control,” Zelenskyy noted.

In addition, the participants of the report discussed the need to ensure security, interaction with European partners and further joint steps.

Zelenskyy noted that “for more than a day already, the world has yet to hear a meaningful response from Russia to the proposals made.”

“This once again demonstrates that Russia seeks to prolong the war and postpone peace for as long as possible. We hope that U.S. pressure will be sufficient to compel Russia to end the war,” the President stressed.

who seek to help bring peace closer.

Zelenskyy thanked Saudi Arabia and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud for organizing a platform for the delegations to work.

Tags: #saudi_arabia #zelenskyy

