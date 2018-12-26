Facts

18:53 26.12.2018

Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

2 min read
Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko has said the Ukrainian army can respond swiftly in the event of a threat of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

He announced it while delivering a report on the initial results of the state of martial law that was in effect in ten regions of Ukraine for 30 days.

"First, the General Staff can deploy joint force formations in case of a threat of a direct invasion from Russia's side. Second, the Ukrainian armed forces are ready to quickly increase the number of combat units thanks to the availability of professionally trained and highly motivated operational reserve. More than 30,000 reservists were able to refresh their skills during recent training exercises," Muzhenko said in the aftermath of the NSDC's meeting in Kyiv on December 26.

He said comprehensive exercises of territorial defense brigades had been held and measures to ensure smooth interaction among government bodies and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been put in place.

"In view of the threat of open aggression, the General Staff conducted large-scale organizational and training exercises meant for defending the country. A detailed analysis of the conducted actions of all components of the state’s defense sector under the state of martial law will allow solving the identified problems and will enhance the combat capabilities of our Armed Forces," he said.

Tags: #aggression #muzhenko #general_staff
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Operational reserve of Ukraine's Armed Forces more than 200,000, most ready to report for duty

Muzhenko says there are two radio messages informing about passage of Ukrainian ships through Kerch Strait

Defense Ministry may create coordinating center with General Staff in connection with martial law imposition

SBU serves suspicion notices for eight Russian servicemen involved in attack on Ukrainian Navy seamen, vessels in Kerch Strait

European Parliament will discuss possible sanctions against Russia for aggression in Kerch Straight – MEP Harms

Russia attacks Ukrainian ships returning to Odesa after being denied information about possibility of passing under Kerch bridge – Muzhenko

Ukrainian Armed Forces put on full combat alert – General Staff

Ukrainian vessels came under fire from Russian fighter jet before being seized

Command system of Ukrainian Armed Forces to be transformed in stages

Nine ATO participants to represent Ukraine in U.S. Marine Corps marathon this year - General Staff

LATEST

Court in Crimea refuses to release 20 out of 24 Ukrainian seamen captured near Kerch Strait

Poroshenko: Ukraine will never stop using ports in Sea of Azov

NSDC to consider draft decision on sanctions in response to illegitimate elections in Donbas, Russia's aggression near Kerch Strait — Poroshenko

NSDC to consider shortcomings of martial law administration discovered during martial law — Poroshenko

Poroshenko: More members of Russia's State Duma, Russian army suppliers to be added onto Ukraine's sanction list

Russia, officials from occupied Donbas refuse to conduct video conference on prisoner swap

Almost 1,650 Russian citizens refused entry into Ukraine amid martial law – Ukrainian Border Service

Martial law ending in 10 Ukrainian regions on Wednesday

У Китаї затримано зловмисника, який викрав автобус і на смерть задавив восьмеро людей

Crimea court upholds arrest of five Ukrainians from Navy ships detained in Black Sea

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD