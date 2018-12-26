Army able to respond swiftly in event of Russia's invasion — Muzhenko

Chief of General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Viktor Muzhenko has said the Ukrainian army can respond swiftly in the event of a threat of Russia's invasion into Ukraine.

He announced it while delivering a report on the initial results of the state of martial law that was in effect in ten regions of Ukraine for 30 days.

"First, the General Staff can deploy joint force formations in case of a threat of a direct invasion from Russia's side. Second, the Ukrainian armed forces are ready to quickly increase the number of combat units thanks to the availability of professionally trained and highly motivated operational reserve. More than 30,000 reservists were able to refresh their skills during recent training exercises," Muzhenko said in the aftermath of the NSDC's meeting in Kyiv on December 26.

He said comprehensive exercises of territorial defense brigades had been held and measures to ensure smooth interaction among government bodies and other units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had been put in place.

"In view of the threat of open aggression, the General Staff conducted large-scale organizational and training exercises meant for defending the country. A detailed analysis of the conducted actions of all components of the state’s defense sector under the state of martial law will allow solving the identified problems and will enhance the combat capabilities of our Armed Forces," he said.