Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

As of 16:00 on Monday, April 20, some 56 combat clashes were recorded on the front line. The Ukrainian Defense Forces are holding back the advance of the Russian occupiers, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on its Telegram channel.

The occupiers are most active in Pokrovsk and Novo-Pavlivsk directions.

Thus, in Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, Russian occupiers have made 22 attempts to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions in the areas of the settlements of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Nadiyivka, Troyitske. The defense forces are holding back the onslaught and have repelled nine attacks, 13 clashes are still ongoing.

In Novo-Pavlivsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 11 assaults by enemy troops. Another clash continues.

In Lymany direction, the Russians carried out seven attacks, one combat clash continues, in Toretsk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five assault actions of the invaders, two attacks continue. In Kramatorsk direction, the enemy tried to advance once, was repulsed. In Orikhiv direction, the Ukrainian defenders are repelling an attack by the enemy in Stepne area. The enemy also carried out one offensive action in Dniprovsky direction, without success.

In Kursk region, Ukrainian soldiers repelled five enemy attacks today, two of which are still ongoing.

There are currently no recorded clashes in Kharkiv, Kupyansk, Siversk and Huliai-Pole directions.