Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Over the past 24 hours, the Defense Forces have eliminated 1,130 occupiers, four tanks, 19 armored vehicles, 26 artillery systems, 118 UAVs, as well as 134 vehicles and special equipment, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on Facebook on Tuesday morning.

"The enemy's total combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 22, 2025 approximately amount to: 943,060 (plus 1,130) people of military personnel, 10,683 (plus 4) tanks, 22,296 (plus 19) combat armored vehicles, 26,689 (plus 26) artillery systems, 1,367 MLRS units, 1,140 (plus 1) air defense systems, 370 aircraft units, 335 helicopters, 33,388 (plus 118) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,148 cruise missiles, 28 ships/boats, one submarine45,458 (+134) units vehicles and tankers, and 3,859 units of special equipment,” the report says.

The General Staff clarified that due to the constant receipt of updated intelligence data, there was a need to adjust some positions of the enemy's total losses - personnel, combat armored vehicles, artillery systems and MLRS. The total figure has been adjusted, and the daily losses are being submitted as usual.