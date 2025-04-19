Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
12:31 19.04.2025

Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

Over the past day, the Defense Forces of Ukraine eliminated 1,180 Russian soldiers, 14 tanks, nine armored vehicles, 70 artillery systems, one MLRS, three air defense systems, 111 UAVs, three cruise missiles, as well as 208 units of vehicles, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) said on Telegram on Saturday morning.

"Total enemy combat losses from February 24, 2022 to April 19, 2025 were approximately: personnel about 940,150 (1,180 more) people, tanks some 10,676 (14 more) units, armored combat vehicles some 22,266 (nine more) units, artillery systems some 26,600 (70 more) units, MLRS some 1,368 (one more) units, air defense systems some 1,139 (three more) units, aircraft some 370 units, helicopters some 335 units, operational-tactical-level UAVs some 33,176 (111 more) units, cruise missiles some 3,148 (three more) units, ships/boats some 28 units, one submarine, automotive equipment and tanker trucks some 45,162 (208 more) units, special equipment some 3,858 units," the department said.

The data is being clarified.

