Russia's 448th missile brigade which launches strike on Sumy on Sunday hit – General Staff

The Ukrainian Defense Forces have hit the permanent deployment point of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian army in Kursk region, which launched a missile strike on the city of Sumy on Palm Sunday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said on Tuesday.

"Units of the Unmanned Systems Forces, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defense Forces of Ukraine, attacked a number of objects in Kursk region related to war criminals involved in the missile strike on the city of Sumy on April 13, 2025 and other war crimes against the people of Ukraine. In particular, the permanent deployment point of the 448th missile brigade of the Russian occupiers was hit, and a secondary detonation of ammunition was recorded," the AFU said on Telegram channel.

The results of the strike are being clarified.

It is noted that each Russian military unit, subdivision and their servicemen who carry out shelling of peaceful cities and civilians of Ukraine will be identified and will definitely receive retribution.

"Targeted and systematic combat work on important military facilities of the Russian invaders will continue until the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against our country is stopped," the General Staff said.