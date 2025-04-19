General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

The area of ​​Ukrainian control in Kursk region of Russia has slightly decreased to the west of the district center of Sudzha and the village of Guevo, Sudzhansky district, according to maps from the operational update of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the Russian invasion, published on Facebook on Saturday morning.

The exact area of ​​control in the summary as of 08:00 on Saturday is not indicated, but on the map it is slightly smaller than in the summary for the past several days in a row, when it remained unchanged. The change is not significant and did not affect any of the settlements.

However, according to the DeepState project, the area of ​​Ukrainian control in Kursk region of Russia has not changed for several days in a row and, at least since April 15, has been 42.39 square kilometers with three bridgeheads, two of which are in Sudzhansky district (9.96 square kilometers opposite Sudzha and 21.08 square kilometers opposite the village of Guevo, a total of 31.04 square kilometers) and one 11.35 square kilometers near the village of Tyotkino, Glushkovsky district, Kursk region. The area of ​​the "gray zone" with uncertain control, which includes villages on both sides of the state border in Kursk and Sumy regions, has now increased slightly and is 49.16 square kilometers, including the village of Guevo, Sudzhansky district, and the villages of Basivka and Zhuravka, Sumy region. In Glushkovsky district, the "gray zone" is 9.48 square kilometers. The area of ​​the Sumy region under the control of Russian troops is still only 0.69 square kilometers without settlements.

According to Deepstate, the area of ​​the "gray zone" in Krasnoyaruzsky district of Belgorod region of Russia has not changed since the beginning of the month and is 13.08 square kilometers. It includes the villages of Popivka and partly Demydivka. However, the General Staff, as before, does not report on the actions of Ukrainian troops in Glushkovsky district and in Belgorod region, and does not extend the gray zone to their territory on its maps.

According to the General Staff, over the past day, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine have repelled 17 Russian attacks in Kursk region. In addition, the enemy carried out 38 air strikes using 72 guided bombs and also carried out 407 artillery shelling of positions of Ukrainian troops and settlements.

The day before, 21 combat clashes, 18 air strikes from 25 KAB guided bombs and 368 shelling were reported. On Wednesday, there were 14 clashes, 23 enemy airstrikes from 37 KAB guided bombs, and 413 shelling.