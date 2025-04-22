Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

The occupiers lost 289 servicemen and 42 units of equipment in Pokrovsk direction alone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information on Monday.

"Today, according to preliminary data, 289 occupiers have been neutralized in this area, 135 of whom have been irrevocably killed," the message says.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed seven combat armored vehicles, one artillery system, 11 vehicles, five UAVs, a UAV control center, a portable electronic warfare station, eight motor vehicles, and damaged a tank, five vehicles, and two motorcycles.

In total, in the Pokrovsk direction since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 49 times in the areas of the populated areas of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Nadiyivka, Troyitske, Tarasivka, Luch, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka, Andriyivka and in the direction of Oleksandropil, Novo-Pavlivka and Berezivka. Our defenders have repelled 43 assaults, another six clashes are still ongoing.

Enemy aircraft also launched guided bomb attacks on Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novo-Pavlivka and Muravka.