Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:29 22.04.2025

Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

1 min read
Enemy losses in Pokrovsk direction amount to 289 servicemen – General Staff

The occupiers lost 289 servicemen and 42 units of equipment in Pokrovsk direction alone, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in operational information on Monday.

"Today, according to preliminary data, 289 occupiers have been neutralized in this area, 135 of whom have been irrevocably killed," the message says.

In addition, the Ukrainian military destroyed seven combat armored vehicles, one artillery system, 11 vehicles, five UAVs, a UAV control center, a portable electronic warfare station, eight motor vehicles, and damaged a tank, five vehicles, and two motorcycles.

In total, in the Pokrovsk direction since the beginning of the day, the enemy has attacked 49 times in the areas of the populated areas of Sukha Balka, Myroliubivka, Yelyzavetivka, Sukhyi Yar, Kotlyne, Uspenivka, Novo-Oleksandrivka, Nadiyivka, Troyitske, Tarasivka, Luch, Lysivka, Udachne, Preobrazhenka, Kotliarivka, Andriyivka and in the direction of Oleksandropil, Novo-Pavlivka and Berezivka. Our defenders have repelled 43 assaults, another six clashes are still ongoing.

Enemy aircraft also launched guided bomb attacks on Oleksandropil, Pokrovsk, Novo-Pavlivka and Muravka.

Tags: #general_staff #war

MORE ABOUT

12:52 22.04.2025
Intensity of fighting on front returns to pre-Easter levels

Intensity of fighting on front returns to pre-Easter levels

11:18 22.04.2025
Seven people injured, one killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson region – Prokudin

Seven people injured, one killed amid enemy shelling in Kherson region – Prokudin

10:56 22.04.2025
National Guardsmen capture group of Russians in Kupyansk direction

National Guardsmen capture group of Russians in Kupyansk direction

10:42 22.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

09:38 22.04.2025
Ukraine stands by its offer — at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure, expects clear answer from Moscow – Zelenskyy

Ukraine stands by its offer — at the very least, not to strike civilian infrastructure, expects clear answer from Moscow – Zelenskyy

18:14 21.04.2025
Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

Enemy continues to conduct active assault operations in Pokrovsk direction – AFU General Staff

12:36 21.04.2025
On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

On Easter, 32% fewer clashes on front than on Saturday

13:37 19.04.2025
General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

General Staff shows slight reduction in AFU-controlled area in Kursk region, no changes in DeepState

12:31 19.04.2025
Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

Invaders lose 1,180 people, 208 vehicles in day – General Staff

21:45 18.04.2025
Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

Trump says USA could withdraw from negotiating process to resolve Russia's war against Ukraine

HOT NEWS

Intensity of fighting on front returns to pre-Easter levels

One person killed, another injured due to Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia

President’s Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to pay farewell to Pope Francis

Zelenskyy's visit planned for farewell to Pope Francis – source

Invaders lose 1,130 people, 134 vehicles in past 24 hours – General Staff

LATEST

Two children injured in Russian bombing in Zaporizhia – authorities

Four civilians of Kupyansk injured due to enemy air attack – Synehubov

One person killed, another injured due to Russian bombing strike on Zaporizhia

President’s Office confirms Zelenskyy's visit to pay farewell to Pope Francis

New Zealand will continue to train Ukrainian troops, provide military support to Ukraine until late 2026

Ukraine cracks down on intl fraud network behind $6 mln crypto investment scam

Ukrainian Red Cross working at site of Russian UAV attack on Odesa

Zelenskyy's visit planned for farewell to Pope Francis – source

Defense forces shoot down 38 out of 54 enemy drones during the night, another 16 lost from location - Air Force

One enemy missile carrier cruising in Black Sea – Navy

AD
AD