Ukraine must reach peace in keeping with national interests within five years — Poroshenko

President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine has said that in the next five years Ukraine will need to do three important tasks in such areas as national security, economy, and international policy.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on December 16, President Poroshenko said that within the next five years Ukraine must establish peace in keeping with its national interests, overcome the consequences of the economic crisis caused by war, provide for growth in standards of living, and meet the criteria to be accepted into the EU and NATO