EU requests immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen, return of seized vessels

The European Council expresses its utmost concern regarding the escalation at the Kerch Straits and the Azov Sea and Russia's violations of international law, according to the conclusions of the European Council on the first day of work when discussing the situation in Ukraine.

The European Union "reconfirms its commitment to international law, the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine and the EU's policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea," the document published in Brussels on Thursday reads.

"There is no justification for the use of military force by Russia. The European Council requests the immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen as well as the return of the seized vessels and free passage of all ships through the Kerch Straits. The EU stands ready to adopt measures to strengthen further its support, in particular in favor of the affected areas of Ukraine," heads of state and government of EU countries stated.