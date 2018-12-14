Facts

10:02 14.12.2018

EU requests immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen, return of seized vessels

1 min read
EU requests immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen, return of seized vessels

The European Council expresses its utmost concern regarding the escalation at the Kerch Straits and the Azov Sea and Russia's violations of international law, according to the conclusions of the European Council on the first day of work when discussing the situation in Ukraine.

The European Union "reconfirms its commitment to international law, the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Ukraine and the EU's policy of non-recognition of the illegal annexation of Crimea," the document published in Brussels on Thursday reads.

"There is no justification for the use of military force by Russia. The European Council requests the immediate release of all detained Ukrainian seamen as well as the return of the seized vessels and free passage of all ships through the Kerch Straits. The EU stands ready to adopt measures to strengthen further its support, in particular in favor of the affected areas of Ukraine," heads of state and government of EU countries stated.

Tags: #sea_of_azov #eu
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

NATO to keep an eye on situation in Sea of Azov — Poroshenko

Public, political leaders ask Trump to tighten sanctions against Russia, help Ukraine strengthen naval forces

Ukrainian consul visits all 24 Ukrainian naval seamen in Moscow prisons — diplomat

European Parliament condemns construction of Nord Stream 2, calls to cancel project

EU sanctions 9 people over illegal elections in ORDLO

U.S. calls on OSCE to increase monitor activities in response to recent attacks of Russia at Ukraine

Poroshenko proposes that Russia's ships blocked for entering European or American ports

Mogherini pledges to provide more aid to Ukraine

Ukrainian ships near Kerch Strait carried out ordinary rotation voyage - Poroshenko

Russia partially unblocks Ukrainian ports in Sea of Azov

LATEST

First criminal case launched in Ukraine for illegal border crossing — border guards

Ten people evacuated, one injured, no casualties reported in Fastiv gas explosion as of 10:30 – town council

Gas explosion rocks five-storey apartment block in Fastiv, Kyiv region

Two Ukrainian soldiers killed in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Russia needs to get serious about implementing Minsk agreements – Volker

NATO provides Ukraine with strong political and practical support – Stoltenberg

Cabinet sets up interagency commission to draft Ukraine's claim to Russia for armed aggression

SBU documents intentions to stage provocations on eve of and during Unification Assembly of Orthodox Church in Ukraine

Kyva: SPU begins to revive grassroots political structures in Dnipropetrovsk region

NGO working group experts picked by Pinchuk Foundation to monitor election meddling

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD