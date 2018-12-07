Ukrainian naval ships to continue passing through Kerch Strait, otherwise Ukraine will lose Azov Sea - Poltorak

Ukraine will continue sending its military ships through the Kerch Strait, Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak said, adding that the next such passage will happen when the country's Navy is ready for it.

"When we are ready for the next passage to rotate our units, we will conduct these passages in compliance with all international norms and rules. By then, I think, international pressure on Russia will have made it clear to them that they fail to fulfill international obligations," Poltorak told the Priamy TV channel.

Ukraine will not relinquish its right to pass through the Kerch Strait and be present in the Sea of Azov, the defense minister said.

Otherwise, "it will mean that Russia has fully occupied the Sea of Azov and we will simply lose another territory," he said.

"We cannot afford to let this happen," the minister said.