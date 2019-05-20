Facts

12:16 20.05.2019

Poltorak to step down as Ukrainian defense minister

 Ukrainian Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak has tendered his resignation to President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Poltorak posted his resignation statement on Facebook on Monday.

"Mr. President of Ukraine and Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, I respect your constitutional right to nominate a Ukrainian defense minister and to request a confirmation of this appointment by the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada. Therefore, in accordance with the Ukrainian laws 'On National Security of Ukraine' and 'On Cabinet of Ukraine', I ask you to consider my resignation as the Ukrainian defense minister in the established procedure," the statement said.

Poltorak was appointed Ukrainian defense minister on October 14, 2014.

