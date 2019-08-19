Defense minister, chief of staff discuss Ukraine's defense reform achievements discussed with strategic NATO advisors

Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has said that he jointly with Chief of Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces Ruslan Khomchak held a meeting with strategic advisors of high level from NATO member countries, where the achievements of the Ukrainian defense reform had been discussed.

"At the meeting, we discussed the achievements of the defense reform of Ukraine and the need for further development and reform of the defense ministry and the Armed Forces to achieve compatibility with NATO," Poltorak wrote on his Facebook page on Monday afternoon.

The minister said that in recent years a lot has been done in this direction, "given the open armed aggression of Russia in eastern Ukraine.

"I noted that it is necessary to further develop the security and defense sector, correctly assess existing threats and own abilities," Poltorak added.