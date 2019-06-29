Poltorak checks progress of construction of infrastructure of 128th separate mountain assault brigade

During a working trip to the western regions of Ukraine, Defense Minister of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak checked the progress of infrastructure construction for the military of the 128th separate mountain assault brigade deployed in Zakarpattia, the press service of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine reports.

"During the construction inspection, the minister identified the tasks for the further implementation of the project ... According to the reports of the persons responsible for the construction work, this project should be completed in December of this year," said Ukrainian Defense Minister Poltorak.