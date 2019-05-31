Facts

12:39 31.05.2019

Zerkal to head Ukrainian delegation at hearings of UN Tribunal on dispute with Russia on violation of rights in Black, Azov Seas and Kerch Strait

2 min read
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has created a delegation of Ukraine to participate in the hearings of the UN International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea (ITLOS) on the dispute between Ukraine and Russia on the rights of the coastal state in the Black and Azov Seas and in the Kerch Strait.

Corresponding presidential decree of Zelensky No. 339/2019 of May 30, 2019 was published on the website of the head of state.

According to the document, the hearings will be held in the city of The Hague (Kingdom of the Netherlands) on June 10-14.

The Ukrainian delegation will be led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine for European integration Olena Zerkal (agent of Ukraine).

The delegation will also include Ambassador of Ukraine to the Netherlands Vsevolod Chentsov (deputy head of the delegation), director general of the State Joint-Stock Chornomornaftogaz Svitlana Nezhnova, first deputy director general of the State Joint-Stock Company Chornomornaftogaz Andriy Kondratov, as well as representatives of the Ministry of Infrastructure of Ukraine and the State Border Service.

The president instructed the head of the delegation to carry out, with the involvement of representatives of state bodies, the preparation and submission of procedural documents, positional, evidential and other materials determined by the UN arbitration tribunal.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine is instructed to provide funding for the costs associated with the participation of the delegation of Ukraine in the hearings of the arbitral tribunal.

Tags: #tribunal #azov_sea #zerkal #kerch_strait
Завантаження...
