Modern missile technology a priority for Ukraine

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleksandr Danyliuk and Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak have participated in the test-firing of the Vilkha multiple launch rocket systems.

"Together with Defense Minister Stepan Poltorak, I am participating in the trials of the Vilkha missile system. It is striking in every sense. The development and passing into service of modern rocket technology is a state priority. Strength is respected," Danyliuk wrote on his Facebook page on Thursday.

The Vilkha multiple launch rocket system with a 300mm guided missile is a modernization of the Soviet-style Smerch multiple launch rocket system. The new system was developed by the Luch Design Bureau, one of the leading Ukrainian developers of a wide range of weapons, primarily aviation and anti-tank weapons. Since 2011, the Luch Design Bureau has been part of the Ukroboronprom State Concern. According to the developer, the delivery of Vilkha missile systems, in service with the Ukrainian Armed Forces from October 2018, is scheduled for mid-2019.

State funding for the Vilkha project in 2018, according to the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade, amounted to over UAH 130 million.