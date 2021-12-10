Russia blocks about 70% of Azov Sea, impedes free navigation – Navy

The Russian side posted navigational warnings about the restriction of navigation in the Sea of ​​Azov due to alleged artillery fire in areas near the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol, Berdiansk and Henichesk, and as of December 10, closed about 70% of the Azov Sea, the public relations service of the command of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has said.

"Such closures occur systematically and impede free navigation in the Sea of ​​Azov. The announcement of navigation warnings by Russia in the Sea of ​​Azov in the immediate vicinity of the bases of the Ukrainian Navy and civilian ports is an open provocation. Such actions of the aggressor once again show the attempts of Russia to turn the Sea of ​​Azov into its own inland lake," the Navy said.