Facts

10:33 21.08.2019

Major General Yevhen Moysiuk appointed Commander of Airborne Assault Troops instead of Zabrodsky

1 min read
Major General Yevhen Moysiuk appointed Commander of Airborne Assault Troops instead of Zabrodsky

Minister of Defense of Ukraine Stepan Poltorak has said that Major General Yevhen Moysiuk has been appointed commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of the country instead of Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodsky, who was elected as a deputy in parliamentary elections.

"According to the results of the snap elections of Ukrainian deputies, commander of the Airborne Assault Troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Mykhailo Zabrodsky was seconded to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine. I thank General Zabrodsky for the service and sincerely wish accomplishments in another field – legislative one," wrote Poltorak on Facebook on Wednesday morning.

At the same time, he congratulated Major General Evhen Moysiuk on his appointment as commander of the air assault troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"He repeatedly demonstrated heroism and courage in defending the territorial integrity of Ukraine, so I'm sure that his experience will help develop and strengthen the capabilities of the Airborne Assault Troops. I wish you endurance, strength and wisdom in making decisions!" the minister wrote.

Tags: #armed_forces #poltorak
