Facts

17:11 18.05.2022

Bombing of Azovstal could have caused leakage of hydrogen sulfide concentrate into Sea of ​​Azov – Mariupol City Council

1 min read
A concentrated solution of hydrogen sulfide could have entered the Sea of ​​Azov, which could threaten its extinction, as a result of the bombardment by Russian invaders of Azovstal plant in Mariupol, Donetsk region, according to the Telegram channel of Mariupol City Council on Wednesday.

"The bombardment of Azovstal could damage a technical structure that holds back tens of thousands of tonnes of a concentrated solution of hydrogen sulfide. A leak of this liquid will completely kill the flora and fauna of the Sea of ​​Azov. Further, dangerous substances can enter the Black and Mediterranean Seas," the council said.

Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko announced the need for immediate admission of international experts and the UN to the facility to study the situation and prevent a world-class environmental disaster.

Tags: #azov_sea #hydrogen
