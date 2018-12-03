Facts

12:28 03.12.2018

Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

1 min read
Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

Ukraine has denied entry to 189 Russian citizens traveling by air through the Minsk airport over the past week, and they had to return to Minsk, Belarusian State Border Committee spokesperson Anton Bychkovsky told Interfax.

"A total of 228 Russian citizens traveling via Belarus have been denied entry [by Ukraine] since last Monday, including 189 traveling by air to various Ukrainian airports, mostly to Kyiv (nearly 170 people)," Bychkovsky said.

"Ukraine has also denied entry to another 39 people [traveling by land], mostly those crossing road checkpoints," he said.

Tags: #minsk #russia
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Ukraine different from Russia because it upholds human rights — Parubiy

Prisoner of war status provides 'special' model for releasing Ukrainian seamen – Denisova

Poroshenko tables to Rada bill on termination of friendship, cooperation and partnership agreement between Ukraine, Russia

Poland stands for tightening intl sanctions due to Russia's aggression in Azov-Kerch water area - Foreign Ministry

Ukraine to terminate about 40 agreements with Russia shortly - Klimkin

Kyiv starts talking about possible denunciation of Azov agreement with Russia

All Ukrainian military sailors captured by Russia at Kerch Strait to receive UAH 50,000 of material aid

SBU publishes intercepted communications of Russian aircraft crews during attack on Ukrainian navy boats

Russian occupation forces open fire on Ukrainian positions 18 times, wounding two soldiers

NATO Allies call on Russia to ensure unhindered access to Ukrainian ports, allow freedom of navigation

LATEST

Ukrsudprom expects new owner of Okean plant to upgrade shipyard capacity, attract orders

Funding of state program for defense industry development until 2022 should exceed UAH 1 bln

Poroshenko announces two bills protecting rights of disabled people

Tymoshenko leading opinion polls as candidate for president, Poroshenko, Zelensky following

Police conduct searches of eight buildings associated with UOC-MP in Zhytomyr region

Number of people willing to have independent Orthodox Church growing in Ukraine — poll

Ukrainians name combat actions in Donbas, corruption, low production level country's major problems

ECHR obliges Russia to provide info about captured Ukrainian sailors - Poroshenko

Poroshenko sends Rada bill on local elections during martial law

Klimkin intends to visit Ukraine's eastern, southern regions, "talk to people" because of "fakes" spread by Russia about Ukrainian sailors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD