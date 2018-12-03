Ukraine denies entry to 189 Russians traveling via Minsk airport over past week

Ukraine has denied entry to 189 Russian citizens traveling by air through the Minsk airport over the past week, and they had to return to Minsk, Belarusian State Border Committee spokesperson Anton Bychkovsky told Interfax.

"A total of 228 Russian citizens traveling via Belarus have been denied entry [by Ukraine] since last Monday, including 189 traveling by air to various Ukrainian airports, mostly to Kyiv (nearly 170 people)," Bychkovsky said.

"Ukraine has also denied entry to another 39 people [traveling by land], mostly those crossing road checkpoints," he said.