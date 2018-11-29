Facts

21:27 29.11.2018

CEC bans to hold local elections in areas with martial law

1 min read
CEC bans to hold local elections in areas with martial law

The Central Election Commission of Ukraine (CEC) has pointed out to the subjects and other participants in local elections to the need for strict compliance with the requirements of the law on the legal regime of martial law regarding the ban on elections in 10 areas where it was introduced.

"It is determined that the issue of calling elections in these areas will be decided by the subjects of their appointment in the manner determined by the legislation of Ukraine after the termination or cancellation of martial law," the CEC resolution adopted at a meeting on Thursday says.

Tags: #cec
