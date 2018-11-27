Facts

14:28 27.11.2018

Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has ordered tighter security at railroad terminals and stations, airports, seaports, and other infrastructure.

He also endorsed a special regime for national railroads in order to increase their capacity and to assign sufficient rolling stock for the Ukrainian army's needs.

"Trains will be assigned in line with the transportation priorities of the wartime period, as requested by military commanders," Omelyan said at an expanded meeting with the executives of Ukrzaliznytsia, Ukravtodor, the Ukrainian Sea Port Authority, the State Aviation Service, UkSATSE, and seaports, according to a statement released by the Infrastructure Ministry.

The minister ordered State Secretary Andriy Halushak to set up an operative headquarters for interacting with the military command and administrations while enforcing martial law.

Omelyan urged everyone to work calmly but stay prepared.

"We plan to follow the example of Switzerland and actively engage transport employees in territorial defense. Everyone should have an 'emergency backpack' with a three-day supply of necessities and a clear understanding of what should be done if the enemy attacks," he said.

The Infrastructure Ministry is planning field training of managers and employees of industry enterprises. Deputy Minister Yuriy Lavreniuk will be coordinating interaction between the ministry and enterprises. Lavreniuk and Omelyan wore military uniforms at the meeting.

