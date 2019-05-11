Omelyan expects Wizz Air to open subsidiary by 2020

Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelyan believes that the Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air will open a subsidiary in Ukraine this year.

"They are working. Again, this was announced by their leader, who met with President Petro Poroshenko last year. From our side, there is assistance, but this is only their decision, as well as implementation. I think they will open the Ukrainian subsidiary this year, as promised," he said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

At the same time, Omelyan does not expect a large increase in the number of new airlines in 2019, but he is confident of an increase in the number of air routes to/from Ukraine.

"We see that all the companies that are present in the market [and there are quite a lot of them] are expanding their network. I am frankly pleased with this, because it means that not only Ukrainians fly but also foreigners fly to Ukraine. So it is a very good indicator. Today our passenger traffic of Ukrainians and foreigners is divided fifty-fifty," the minister stressed.

As reported, Wizz Air is considering the possibility of resuming the work of the Ukrainian subsidiary Wizz Air Ukraine in 2019, and also plans to invest $2.5 billion by 2025 to increase the Ukrainian fleet to 20 new Airbus A320 and Airbus A321 aircraft.