18:47 22.10.2019

PGO in court announces indictment against Omelyan – SAPO

At a meeting of the High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine (HACC) on Monday, the prosecutor announced the indictment in criminal proceedings on charges of the former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine in declaring false information, Volodymyr Omelyan, the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) has reported.

"The SAPO prosecutor in the Anti-Corruption Court at the next meeting announced the indictment in the criminal proceedings on the charges of the former Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine in declaring false information," SAPO said on its Facebook page.

According to the prosecutor's office information, the panel of judges also determined the order and scope of the study of evidence in the case.

The next hearing is scheduled for October 10 at 10:00.

On October 22, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) reported that an indictment against Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Volodymyr Omelyan, who is charged with illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate information, had been submitted to Kyiv's Solomiansky District Court for consideration.

Earlier, on September 13, 2018, NABU notified Omelyan of suspicion of committing criminal offenses under Part 3 of Article 368-2 and Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (illegal enrichment and declaring of false information).

