Economy

18:59 10.05.2019

Omelyan says Ukrzaliznytsia could fail to fulfill capital investment plan due to eurobond payments

2 min read
Omelyan says Ukrzaliznytsia could fail to fulfill capital investment plan due to eurobond payments

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia could fail to fulfill the plan for capital investments because of the need to pay more than $150 million on eurobonds in the second half of this year, Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has said in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

"In the second half [of the year] they must pay $150 million on eurobonds and $17.3 million of interest. Of course, this is much for Ukrzaliznytsia," the minister said.

According to him, in the near future the company will be able to evaluate what to do with the expected repayment, from where to raise these funds and how to carry out restructuring.

"But, frankly speaking, this is much for the company. And, of course, this will result in the non-fulfillment of the capital investment plan," Omelyan said.

He also noted that the result of Ukrzaliznytsia's investments last year also sets one thinking.

"On the one hand, they really invested a record high UAH 16 billion in capital investments, on the other hand, the building and repair of locomotives were almost 50% lower than the promised. I am not ready to comment what this year will show, because we have not finished the first half of the year," the minister said.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #omelyan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

12:14 06.05.2019
Ukraine could put 5G technology licenses up for sale in 2020 – infrastructure minister

Ukraine could put 5G technology licenses up for sale in 2020 – infrastructure minister

13:21 05.04.2019
Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

13:59 01.04.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia's tariffs grow by 14.2%, company opens investment account for accumulating funds

Ukrzaliznytsia's tariffs grow by 14.2%, company opens investment account for accumulating funds

12:56 01.04.2019
Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

15:29 22.03.2019
GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

13:58 14.03.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

16:08 13.03.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

18:02 22.02.2019
Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

10:57 25.01.2019
Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

17:43 18.01.2019
Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

PGO resumes case on withdrawal of $50.63 mln from Delta Bank

Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

LATEST

PGO resumes case on withdrawal of $50.63 mln from Delta Bank

Court combines five claims of Kolomoisky against NBU and PrivatBank, will consider them on May 20

JP Morgan downgrades Oschadbank, Ukreximbank's eurobonds

IMF confirms arrival of mission in Ukraine in coming weeks

Naftogaz head, Deputy FM discuss counteraction to Nord Stream 2, purchase of LNG, transfer of GTS to concession in U.S.

Next round of talks with Russia on localization of low-quality oil from Druzhba pipeline to be held on May 14 – Ukrtransnafta

Finance minister discusses further steps to implement joint projects with EBRD president

Ryanair adds second flight on Fridays on Kyiv-Warsaw route from Nov

Inflation in Ukraine accelerates to 1% in April, to 8.8% in annual terms

EBRD expects growth of Ukraine's GDP by 2.5% in 2019, by 3% in 2020

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD