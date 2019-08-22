Economy

11:16 22.08.2019

Breaking up and sale of Ukrzaliznytsia to destroy Ukraine's logistics – minister

2 min read
Breaking up and sale of Ukrzaliznytsia to destroy Ukraine's logistics – minister

A proposal of presidential advisor on economic issues Oleh Ustenko to break up and sale JSC Ukrzaliznytsia is lame, said Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

"Today's thesis of unheard for me advisor to president of Ukraine Oleh Ustenko was fairly shocking: 'Ukrzaliznytsia must be killed and dismembered'…Did you ask business and people? And what did they tell you? And how all of you will carry everybody instead?" Omelyan wrote in a posting on Facebook.

He said that nowadays a cost of the company is lower than possible and reminded that Ukrzaliznytsia has a status of a strategic company, and its privatization is prohibited by law.

"To kill and dismember means not just killing of the large company, but screwing up of logistics of the whole state, throwing thousands of people on the streets," he said.

Omelyan said he believes that a high-quality reform of Ukrzaliznytsia, providing of comfortable well-paid jobs will ensure about one million votes of railway workers and their families in support of a politician that can implement this reform.

"In real terms, Ukrzaliznytsia this is 70% of the freight traffic of the entire state, hundreds of millions of passengers annually, 3-5% of GDP, potentially the largest and the best state-owned company in Ukraine, which not just successfully operate on a domestic level, but also can become a large East European player," the minister said.

According to him, the only way to develop Ukrzaliznytsia today is an in-depth reform consisting of several stages. In particular, to take away political influence on the company's activities, to carry quick reforms meant to stabilize the company in six months and find systematic approach to all types of carriages, as well as to launch private freight and passenger traction in test mode, to launch the production of electric locomotives and passenger trains, investment in infrastructure.

Besides, within two years the railway operator needs to prepare for an IPO (Initial Public Offering) and reach freight and passenger market of the neighboring states, and obtain IPO in two-three years, sell a small part of shares, preferably not to a portfolio investor, but to a strategic one.

Previously, presidential advisor on economic issues and Bleyzer Foundation executive director Oleh Ustenko has said that large state monopolies such as JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and NJSC Naftogaz should be broken up and sold off.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #omelyan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

11:42 13.08.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia to get from 20 to 40 General Electric locomotives in 2020

Ukrzaliznytsia to get from 20 to 40 General Electric locomotives in 2020

10:53 02.08.2019
Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

Ukrainian ministries disapprove Ukrzaliznytsia's initiative to lower rail transport land tax

16:00 19.07.2019
Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

Supreme Court rejects Ukrzaliznytsia complaint against PIB's transferring credit agreements with company to VR Global Partners

17:18 05.07.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

Ukrzaliznytsia developing concept of cargo insurance

10:22 02.07.2019
Demand for Ukrzaliznytsia eurobonds exceeds supply by 5 times

Demand for Ukrzaliznytsia eurobonds exceeds supply by 5 times

09:21 02.07.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia places five-year eurobonds for $500 mln at 8.25%

Ukrzaliznytsia places five-year eurobonds for $500 mln at 8.25%

16:26 27.06.2019
Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

Developer of ticket sales service Unit accuses group of Ukrzaliznytsia's officials of pressing on company

17:44 12.06.2019
Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

Cabinet approves strategy of Ukrzaliznytsia until 2023

15:03 03.06.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia starts reconstructing platform in Vydubychi for express train running to Boryspil airport

Ukrzaliznytsia starts reconstructing platform in Vydubychi for express train running to Boryspil airport

12:35 03.06.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce 20% discounts for delivery of cargos to Mariupol, Berdiansk ports

Ukrzaliznytsia to introduce 20% discounts for delivery of cargos to Mariupol, Berdiansk ports

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

WB Group President pays first visit to Ukraine on Aug 22

Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

Nefyodov to focus on work with postal transportation, transportation by trucks on western border, containers at ports

LATEST

Consumer confidence of Ukrainians in July improves to level of summer 2013

Ukraine and Japan agree on certificate for Ukrainian poultry exports

Energy Minister insists on supplying gas to Luhansk TPP at special price

Norwegian NBT launches third phase of Zofia wind farm in Zaporizhia region

Groysman against raising heat tariffs in upcoming heating season

Gerus says thermal power generation companies must keep extra coal reserves just in case

NBU cancels banking card with sample signatures from Sept 1

WB Group President pays first visit to Ukraine on Aug 22

Bankers expects hryvnia exchange rate stability this autumn

Belize's Belmont, Cyprus' Poizanter in dispute over Mykolaiv-based Okean shipyard warn of filing claims to European courts

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD