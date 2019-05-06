Economy

12:14 06.05.2019

Ukraine could put 5G technology licenses up for sale in 2020 – infrastructure minister

1 min read
Ukraine could put 5G technology licenses up for sale in 2020 – infrastructure minister

The National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR) could put first 5G mobile communications licenses up for sale in 2020, the press service of the Infrastructure Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine, referring to Minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

"Today we had a meeting with the regulator. They see a great future for 5G technology. According to them, Ukraine will be able to sell the first 5G licenses next year. This is the regulator's plan, and we strongly support it," the press service said, citing Omelyan.

As reported, the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) together with Nokia and Vodafone Ukraine from April 25 launched a test IoT road safety system on the 21st km of the H01 highway.

Testing the solutions for 5G networks in April was also announced by two other largest mobile operators in the country – Kyivstar and lifecell.

Tags: #nccr #omelyan #5g
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:21 05.04.2019
Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

12:56 01.04.2019
Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

15:29 22.03.2019
GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

18:02 22.02.2019
Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

15:57 18.01.2019
Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

09:42 29.11.2018
Russia continuing to block Ukrainian ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk in Sea of Azov, 35 ships blocked

Russia continuing to block Ukrainian ports of Mariupol, Berdiansk in Sea of Azov, 35 ships blocked

14:28 27.11.2018
Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

Ukrainian infrastructure minister orders special regime for national railroads

15:58 21.11.2018
Wizz Air plans to place ten aircraft in Ukraine in 2019 - Omelyan

Wizz Air plans to place ten aircraft in Ukraine in 2019 - Omelyan

17:48 15.11.2018
Infrastructure Ministry supports transfer of Mykolaiv railway station to concession

Infrastructure Ministry supports transfer of Mykolaiv railway station to concession

17:44 14.11.2018
EC approves maps of European transport network TEN-T in Ukraine

EC approves maps of European transport network TEN-T in Ukraine

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

LATEST

Ukrtransnafta says it is ready to resume oil transit to EU

Court refuses removal of seizure of Kolomoisky's assets

Kolomoisky, Boholiubov's company challenges decision of business court in favor of NBU on collecting property in Dnipro

Court decisions regarding PrivatBank threatening cycle of monetary policy mitigation started by NBU

Ukrtransnafta starts paying to BelOil in oil pumping dispute

Ukrtransnafta estimates weekly revenue loss from suspension of oil transit at EUR 1 mln

Poroshenko, Lagarde discuss financial situation in Ukraine, express concern about situation with PrivatBank

Naftogaz considers Putin's statement on dependence of Ukraine's gas supplies on transit as start of talks

South Korea's Hyundai interested in building subway in Kharkiv

Zelensky's advisor considers Russian gas transit across Ukraine complex matter

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD