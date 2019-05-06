Ukraine could put 5G technology licenses up for sale in 2020 – infrastructure minister

The National Commission for Communications and Informatization Regulation (NCCR) could put first 5G mobile communications licenses up for sale in 2020, the press service of the Infrastructure Ministry has told Interfax-Ukraine, referring to Minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

"Today we had a meeting with the regulator. They see a great future for 5G technology. According to them, Ukraine will be able to sell the first 5G licenses next year. This is the regulator's plan, and we strongly support it," the press service said, citing Omelyan.

As reported, the State Agency of Automobile Roads of Ukraine (Ukravtodor) together with Nokia and Vodafone Ukraine from April 25 launched a test IoT road safety system on the 21st km of the H01 highway.

Testing the solutions for 5G networks in April was also announced by two other largest mobile operators in the country – Kyivstar and lifecell.