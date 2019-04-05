Omelyan asks World Bank to analyze Ukrzaliznytsia's procurement procedure

Ukraine's Minister of Infrastructure Volodymyr Omelyan has appealed to the World Bank with the request to additionally analyze the procurement procedure of JSC Ukrzaliznytsia to guarantee its transparency and real competition, the Ministry of Infrastructure said in a statement.

"The World Bank representatives, in turn, reported that the bank experts are working on the strategy of reforming Ukrzaliznytsia, paying special attention to improving operational efficiency, quality of services, and minimizing and leveling the risks of market liberalization," the ministry said.

The minister also noted the need for decisive action to reform the industry.

"We can't wait for the new draft law on rail transport to be voted on by the parliament. This year we are launching private traction on the railway. We already have a good progress and experience on the regional railway in Lviv and want to extend this experience to the whole of Ukraine," he said.

Omelyan also informed the World Bank representatives about a significant interest of potential investors in pilot projects on concession of stations.