GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

Ukrzaliznytsia has completed the first phase of strategic cooperation with General Electric on supplies of locomotives, according to a posting on the website of the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine, referring to Minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

On Friday, the last five out of 30 diesel locomotives made by General Electric (GE) are to be sent to the depot of Ukrzaliznytsia from the Kriukov Car Building Works (KCBW) under the contract signed.

"GE is very pleased with cooperation with the Kriukov plant, they are satisfied with the high quality of work. It is realistic to achieve a localization level of 40% in the near future. It is important for us not to lose pace so at least 15 new locomotives be transferred to Ukrzaliznytsia," the minister said.

Omelyan also said that the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a bill on rail transport and the attraction of strategic investors will contribute to the active development of the country's railway industry.

As reported, on February 23, 2018, an agreement was signed between JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and General Electric, providing for the modernization of the locomotive fleet and the supply of new locomotives. The cost of the contract is $1 billion over 15 years. The first batch of 30 locomotives provides for localization of production at the level of 10%, further localization should increase to 40%.