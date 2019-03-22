Economy

15:29 22.03.2019

GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

2 min read
GE pleased with cooperation with KCBW, to expand localization of locomotive production

 Ukrzaliznytsia has completed the first phase of strategic cooperation with General Electric on supplies of locomotives, according to a posting on the website of the Infrastructure Ministry of Ukraine, referring to Minister Volodymyr Omelyan.

On Friday, the last five out of 30 diesel locomotives made by General Electric (GE) are to be sent to the depot of Ukrzaliznytsia from the Kriukov Car Building Works (KCBW) under the contract signed.

"GE is very pleased with cooperation with the Kriukov plant, they are satisfied with the high quality of work. It is realistic to achieve a localization level of 40% in the near future. It is important for us not to lose pace so at least 15 new locomotives be transferred to Ukrzaliznytsia," the minister said.

Omelyan also said that the adoption by the Verkhovna Rada of a bill on rail transport and the attraction of strategic investors will contribute to the active development of the country's railway industry.

As reported, on February 23, 2018, an agreement was signed between JSC Ukrzaliznytsia and General Electric, providing for the modernization of the locomotive fleet and the supply of new locomotives. The cost of the contract is $1 billion over 15 years. The first batch of 30 locomotives provides for localization of production at the level of 10%, further localization should increase to 40%.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #kcbw #general_electric #omelyan
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:58 14.03.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

Ukrzaliznytsia pays off $150 mln eurobonds

16:08 13.03.2019
Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transfer Mykolaiv and Khmelnytsky railway stations to concession

18:02 22.02.2019
Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

Case of Omelyan, suspected of illegal enrichment and declaring inaccurate info, sent to court - NABU

10:57 25.01.2019
Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

Assistant for deputy suspected of embezzling UAH 93 mln from Ukrzaliznytsia placed on wanted list – NABU

17:43 18.01.2019
Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

Court remands two suspects in Ukrzaliznytsia embezzlement case to house arrest, sets bail for third

15:57 18.01.2019
Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

Some 39 Ukrainian infrastructure projects included in TEN-T Trans-European Transport Network

13:07 10.01.2019
Govt approves Kravtsov's appointment to post of Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

Govt approves Kravtsov's appointment to post of Ukrzaliznytsia board chairman

12:10 05.12.2018
Ukrzaliznytsia limits number of daily trips of express train to Boryspil airport to 21

Ukrzaliznytsia limits number of daily trips of express train to Boryspil airport to 21

17:34 03.12.2018
Ukrzaliznytsia invests more than UAH 6.8 bln in infrastructure, rolling stock in ten months

Ukrzaliznytsia invests more than UAH 6.8 bln in infrastructure, rolling stock in ten months

11:20 30.11.2018
Ukrzaliznytsia launches express train from Kyiv to Boryspil airport

Ukrzaliznytsia launches express train from Kyiv to Boryspil airport

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

Cabinet expects Naftogaz to increase gas production by 10.3% in 2019

Naftogaz head: Ukraine plans to start next winter season with UGS reserves of about 20 bcm

MHP to pay $80 million in dividends for 2018

Economy ministry creates working group to defend Ukraine in possible arbitration regarding round logs

LATEST

Supreme Court cancels decision to return Zaporizhia titanium-magnesium plant to state – Group DF

Ukraine imports gas for $56.8 mln in Jan – statistics

Naftogaz looking for auditor to prepare for issuing eurobonds

European Vega LV with Ukrainian engine successfully places Italian satellite in orbit

U.S. Embassy in Ukraine concerned with changes to Naftogaz's charter

British court's ban on Gazprom's withdrawing assets from England and Netherlands remains in force – Naftogaz

Ukrainian Insurance Group will increase charter capital by 83%

Growth of Ukraine's GDP accelerates to 3.3% in 2018 – statistics

Veltliner insurer raises assets by 4.8% in 2018

Russian Federation Council, State Duma members, Russian govt officials, advisors included in Ukraine's expanded list of personal sanctions

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD