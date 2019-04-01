Infrastructure minister Omelyan declares UAH 1 mln of income for 2018

Ukrainian Infrastructure Minister Volodymyr Omelyan has submitted e-declaration for 2018, declaring UAH 1.041 million of income.

In particular, his salary amounted to UAH 735,278, income from the lease of property - UAH 270,047, and a credit line to the salary card – UAH 35,845. The members of his family declared last year UAH 4.311 million of income.

Omelyan's funds on bank accounts totaled UAH 128,930 and $53, his wife Svitlana Bevza had $483, EUR 6 and UAH 412,459 on bank accounts.

In addition, the minister has $90,000 and EUR 25,000 and his wife $70,000 in cash.

According to Omelyan's declaration, he, as before, owns a 61.6 square-meter apartment in Kyiv, a land parcel in Lviv region of 998 square meters and a garage of 37.4 square meters.

The wife of the minister, according to the declaration, owns an apartment in Kyiv with an area of 49.6 square meters and a third part of the apartment in Kyiv with an area of 81.2 square meters, she also paid rental for an office area of 86.1 square meters.

Omelyan and his family use a land plot of 1 296 square meters with a house and 269.6 square meters in Kyiv region.

As in last year's declaration, the spouse of Omelyan declared precious metal earrings inlaid with precious stones and a precious metal ring with a diamond.

In addition, she uses two cars – BMW X5 released in 2015 and Ford Fusion Comfort released in 2008 – free of charge.

According to the declaration, the minister's wife owns 100% of Mark.kom LLC, as well as the right to a trademark.