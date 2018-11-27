Facts

10:57 27.11.2018

Ukraine, Pakistan discuss potential of defense cooperation prior to IDEAS 2018 in Karachi

Ukraine and Pakistan plan to further boost promising defense cooperation.

The press service of the Ukroboronprom State Concern reported on Monday that the current state and potential of Ukrainian-Pakistani defense cooperation were discussed during the negotiations between Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) Oleh Hladkovsky with Federal Minister for Defense Production of Pakistan Zobaida Jalal held in Karachi prior to the opening of the 10th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) 2018 (Karachi, Pakistan).

The parties discussed the state of implementation of the current programs of the military-technical cooperation, primarily in the field of armored vehicle building, and outlined the areas for expanding prospective cooperation.

The deputy secretary of the NSDC also informed the federal minister of Pakistan about the violation of international law by the Russian Federation and the act of open military aggression against the Ukrainian Navy in the Azov Sea, the press service reported.

From the Ukrainian side, Head of the Ukrainian diplomatic mission in Pakistan Volodymyr Lakomov and Head of Ukroboronprom Pavlo Bukin took part in the talks.

According to the state-owned concern, during IDEAS 2018, Ukraine will present, among other things, promising armored vehicles, high-precision anti-tank weapons, and artillery fire control systems to potential customers of the Asian region.

"During IDEAS 2018, negotiations on expanding military-technical cooperation in the field of armored construction, and, in particular, expanding the scope of logistic support, maintenance, repair and supply of equipment for modernization are scheduled for the Ukrainian delegation. In addition, it is planned to reach agreements in the segments of aircraft and naval equipment, ammunition and high-precision anti-tank weapons," Ukroboronprom told Interfax-Ukraine.

