Merkel tells Poroshenko to engage in dialogue about situation in Kerch Strait
Germany's Counsellor Angela Merkel has discussed with President Petro Poroshenko of Ukraine the incident in the Kerch Strait, stressing the need for de-escalation and a dialogue between the parties involved, Steffen Seibert, spokesman for the German Federal Government, has said.
"The chancellor voiced her concerns about the situation and pointed to the need for de-escalation and a dialogue, which she is going to support," Seibert said.
The two politicians agreed to continue to be in close contact on this issue.