Some 487 Ukrainian paratroopers killed in Donbas hostilities

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has said that since the beginning of the Russian aggression in Donbas, 487 Ukrainian paratroopers have been killed.

"Some 487 infantrymen of air forces did not return from combat missions. They were killed in fierce battles with the Russian aggressor," Poroshenko said during a meeting with the squad of the assault troops of the Ukrainian Armed Forces of Ukraine after the completion of military exercises in Zhytomyr region on Wednesday.