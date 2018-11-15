Facts

14:46 15.11.2018

UN General Assembly to consider two resolutions in Dec: on human rights violations in Crimea, on militarization of Azov — Gerashchenko

The United Nations General Assembly will consider two resolutions on Ukraine in December: one that focuses on the violation of human rights in Russia-occupied Crimea and the other on the militarization of the Sea of Azov, Verkhovna Rada First Deputy Chairperson Iryna Gerashchenko, the Ukrainian president's envoy for the peaceful settlement of the conflict in Donbas, has said.

"As part of the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly in December, two very important resolutions are to be passed. One deals with the violations of human rights in the occupied Crimea, and the other is about the militarization of the Black Sea basin and of the Sea of Azov," Gerashchenko told reporters in Kyiv on November 15.

At the same time, she said Russia is trying to create one more area of instability — in the Sea of Azov.

