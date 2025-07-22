Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
16:52 22.07.2025

Eurosolidarity is against draft law No. 12414, votes 'for ' by individual MPs are not position of faction - Gerashchenko

2 min read
Eurosolidarity is against draft law No. 12414, votes 'for ' by individual MPs are not position of faction - Gerashchenko
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/

Co-chair of the European Solidarity faction in the Verkhovna Rada, Iryna Gerashchenko, states that during the vote on bill No. 12414, the faction gave the most votes "against" and "abstain," and the vote "for" of individual deputies is not the position of the faction.

"As the co-chair of the EU faction, I emphasize the official position of the faction - we are against these amendments, we gave the most votes against and abstain, this is the official position of the faction, we did everything possible to stop this scenario, blocked the rostrum, tried to remove Stefanchuk from chairing the meeting. The vote of individual deputies is not the position of the faction," Gerashchenko told the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

She emphasized that the Verkhovna Rada, with today's decision, deprived the anti-corruption infrastructure of its independence.

"And dependent anti-corruption bodies have no social value, because they turn into an additional punitive tool in the hands of the authorities against dissenters and disagreeables," Gerashchenko added.

According to her, the European Solidarity team defended the independence of NABU despite the fact that "after the change in its leadership, the Agency tried to listen to the wishes of the Office."

"In conditions when the authorities gained an almost constitutional majority of votes for this law, the EU managed to pass a very important legal norm on the prohibition of searches without court authorization. That is why MP Alekseev, as the author of this amendment, and Nina Yuzhanina, whose children and grandchildren were searched by the State Bureau of Investigation on a political order without a court decision, voted for the law. After all, yesterday's searches in the NABU and SAPO were also carried out arbitrarily without court authorization, such extrajudicial searches have recently become one of the technologies for building a dictatorship in Ukraine, violating the rights and freedoms of citizens," added Gerashchenko.

According to the card of the bill No. 12414, 9 deputies of the European Solidarity faction voted against, 5 abstained, 2 did not vote, 8 were absent and 3 voted "for" (Serhiy Alekseev, Mustafa Dzhemilev and Nina Yuzhanina).

As reported, on July 22, the Verkhovna Rada adopted in its entirety draft law No. 12414, which limits the independence of the NABU and the SAPO.

Tags: #european_solidarity #bill #gerashchenko

