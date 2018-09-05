Facts

11:32 05.09.2018

U.S. urges Russia to fulfill its obligations under Minsk Agreements

1 min read
U.S. urges Russia to fulfill its obligations under Minsk Agreements

The U.S. Embassy on the fourth anniversary of the signing of the Minsk Protocol has called on Russia to fulfill its obligations under the agreements and immediately cease hostilities in the east of Ukraine.

"The Minsk Protocol was signed four years ago today to bring peace to eastern Ukraine. But the fighting never stopped, threatening lives and livelihoods of innocent Ukrainians. Russia must live up to its commitments and end the fighting now! #Peace4Ukraine #UkraineNotForgotten," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine said on Twitter.

The Minsk Protocol (Protocol on the results of consultations of the Trilateral Contact Group on joint steps aimed at the implementation of the Peace Plan of President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko and the initiatives of Russian President Vladimir Putin) was signed in Minsk (Belarus) on September 5, 2014 and provided for the cessation of hostilities in the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Ukraine.

Later, on February 11-12, 2015, the second Minsk agreement was signed (a set of measures to implement the Minsk agreements). The document was agreed by the leaders of Germany, France, Ukraine, and Russia in the format of the Normandy Four and signed by the Trilateral Contact Group.

Tags: #usa #minsk_agreements
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

14 countries show solidarity with Ukraine, participating in Rapid Trident 2018

Poroshenko standing next to Stoltenberg at visitation with McCain is parting message to Putin, Trump – ex-U.S. permanent rep to UN

Poroshenko, U.S. senators discuss further steps to strengthen intl efforts for de-occupation of Crimea, Donbas

Bolton sees Ukraine's progress in NATO integration issue

I look forward to our conversation, ready to deepen our relationship - U.S. National Security Advisor to Ukrainian PM

U.S. will always stand by Ukraine when it defends sovereignty, territorial integrity – Trump's congratulatory note for Ukraine's Independence Day

Ukraine entering level of strategic partnership with U.S. for first time - Ambassador Chaly

Ukraine entering new level of interaction with U.S. in security and defense sector - Chaly

Kyiv, Washington agree Nord Stream 2 should be opposed - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S

Manafort case will not impact U.S.-Ukraine relations – Ambassador Chaly

LATEST

Ukrainian-Romanian drills Riverine 2018 start in Odesa region

Klimkin announces environmental disaster in Russia-occupied Crimea

Occupation forces fire on Armed Forces positions in Donbas five times on Sept 4

Rada opens access to results of clinical trials of medicines

UK multinational inspection team working in Ukraine

Oslo considers situation in Sea of Azov in regional context - Norwegian Foreign Minister

Grant Thornton claims violations at tenders to select advisors for privatization, challenges tender results in court

Norwegian premier to visit Ukraine in coming months - Klimkin

Ukraine makes $400,000 voluntary contribution to Council of Europe budget

Ukraine and Norway in talks on EUR300-400 mln investment in renewable energy - Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD