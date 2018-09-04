Facts

Tymoshenko strengthens her position among presidential candidates, followed by Hrytsenko and Poroshenko

Tymoshenko strengthens her position among presidential candidates, followed by Hrytsenko and Poroshenko

Leader of the Batkivschyna Party, Yulia Tymoshenko, has the greatest support among the respondents who intend to take part in the presidential elections in Ukraine, and has increased it compared to May of this year.

According to a survey conducted in August by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation together with the Razumkov Center, her rating is 17.8% of respondents who intend to vote (in May it was 13.3%).

Leader of the Civil Position party Anatoliy Hrytsenko goes next in the presidential rating with 8.4% , current president Petro Poroshenko has 7.9%, leader of the Za Zhyttia party (For Life) Vadym Rabinovich has 6.7%, and co-chairman of the Opposition Bloc Yuriy Boiko has 6.4%.

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky, who has not yet announced his intention to run for president, has a 6.1% support among those who intend to vote. Leader of the Radical Party, Oleh Liashko, is supported by 5.8%. Singer Sviatoslav Vakarchuk, who also did not declare his intention to be a presidential candidate, can score 5.6% of the votes.

The nationwide survey of the Ukrainian population was carried out by the Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation jointly with the Social Service of the Razumkov Center from August 16 to August 22, 2018 in all regions of Ukraine except for Crimea and the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions. Some 2,019 respondents aged 18 years were interviewed. The theoretical sampling error does not exceed 2.3%.

