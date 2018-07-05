Facts

14:20 05.07.2018

Sentsov's cousin visits him in Russian penitentiary

2 min read
Sentsov's cousin visits him in Russian penitentiary

 Natalia Kaplan, a cousin of Ukrainian filmmaker Oleh Sentsov, has visited him at the penitentiary Bely Medved (Polar Bear) in Labytnangi in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous District, the Ukrainian media outlet Hromadske reported, citing Kaplan.

"I have visited Oleh Sentsov. We spoke for two hours. It was a brief visit. Oleh, who is 190 centimeters tall, weighs 75 kilograms; he has lost 15 kilograms since he went on hunger strike," Kaplan said.

Sentsov was grateful for the campaign in his support but disappointed that "other political prisoners were receiving little attention," she said. He believes "it would be a complete disaster if he is the only one who gets released," she said.

Sentsov asked everyone visiting Labytnangi to see "other political prisoners," for whose rights he is fighting, instead of him, Kaplan said. "For instance, he asked [Human Rights Commissioner] Liudmyla Denisova, independent doctors, [...] consuls, and Father Klyment to visit other political prisoners and never forget about them," she said.

Sentsov's health is not currently an issue; his condition is changing and test results are not great, but "there is nothing critical," she said.

"He felt very bad yesterday, and okay today. He walked to me. His condition worsens in the evening. He said he feels a bit better now. The first three weeks of the hunger strike were the worst. He is receiving intravenous treatment. He would have been dead without it. He has no intention to stop the hunger strike. He said he will keep fighting till the end and believes in his victory. He feels optimistic," Kaplan said.

"As to entertainment, he has television, he writes, and he edits his diaries. He asked not to send him any books, because he already has lots of them," Kaplan said.

The cousin last saw Sentsov during his trial in Rostov-on-Don in 2014.

In August 2015, the North Caucasus District Military Court sentenced Sentsov, who was detained in Crimea in 2014, to 20 years in a high-security penitentiary. He went on hunger strike on May 14, demanding that all Ukrainians held in Russia be released.

Tags: #sentsov #sister
AD
Загрузка...
AD

MORE ABOUT

Sentsov surviving on vitamins and glucose, not fainting from hunger

Czech senators send letter to Putin calling for release of Ukrainian film director Sentsov

Film maker Sentsov becomes winner of Ukrainian ID Award

Denisova asks embassies of EU countries to urge Putin to release all Ukrainian political prisoners, incl. Sentsov

Russia hides state of health of Ukrainian prisoners, including Sentsov – ombudsman Denisova

Denisova says she doesn't believe any statements of her Russian counterpart Moskalkova

Sentsov healthy, but concerns remain - Moskalkova

Ukrainian ombudswoman complains of being denied access to Sentsov's colony

Sentsov refuses to see doctors - Moskalkova

COE Secretary General asks Putin to release Sentsov - media

LATEST

EU prolongs economic sanctions on Russia by six months

Kyiv ready to discuss release of Ukrainians held in Russia at TCG meeting in Minsk

President signs bill on national security into law

Court in occupied Crimea sentences Balukh to five years in prison

Four wounded in 19 attacks on Ukrainian positions in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

Two Ukrainian servicemen wounded in Donbas on Wednesday

Ukrainian police getting closer to European standards – Poroshenko

Russia's special services use 181 Internet resources in 2018 to destabilize Ukraine

Poroshenko signs law on disciplinary regulations of National Police

Situation with delayed flights resolved, tourists return home

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
AD

UKR.NET- новости со всей Украины

AD