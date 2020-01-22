World premiere of 'Nomera' film by Sentsov, Seitablayev to take place at Berlinale – Derzhkino

The world premiere of the film "Nomery" ("Numbers") based on the play of the same name by Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov will take place at the Berlin International Film Festival -2020 (Berlinale), the press service of the Ukrainian State Film Agency (Derzhkino) has said.

The film, which was created with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine based on the play by director Oleh Sentsov, will be shown for the first time on February 18, 2020 as part of special screenings dedicated to the anniversary of the Berlinale - Berlin International Film Festival," the statement said.

"Numbers" was directed remotely and is a unique phenomenon for the Ukrainian film industry. Two directors worked on the film – Sentsov, who was in a maximum security colony in Russia while working on it, and Ahtem Seitablayev, who co-directed the movie with film producer Anna Palenchuk.

"Oleh and Ahtem discussed the work process in letters, which, according to Anna, numbered more than a hundred. The text of the play was written by Sentsov before the imprisonment, in 2011. In 2018, a theatrical production was created on the basis of the play with production director Tamara Trunova and production designer Yuriy Larionov," Derzhkino said.

The premiere of the film in Ukraine is scheduled for autumn 2020.

The film is a co-production of Ukraine (435 FILMS) and Poland (Apple Film Production) with the support of the Ministry of Culture of Ukraine and the Polish Film Institute.