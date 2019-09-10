Facts

15:14 10.09.2019

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

2 min read
Political prisoners from Crimea Oleh Sentsov and Oleksandr Kolchenko, who have returned to Kyiv after a prisoner swap between Russia and Ukraine, have unveiled their plans, saying they are not going to go back to the occupied peninsula.

Sentsov said at a joint press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday that he was undecided about participation in politics.

"As for my possible political life, I myself regard this question open. That is, I have not decided this for myself yet – the question is still open," he said, adding that politicians had not contacted him yet and he was grateful for that.

At the same time, Sentsov explained that he was not a public person, "but it so happened that life made me come out – I feel some kind of responsibility for this before my people, before my country and therefore I will do everything I could do for my country."

In turn, Kolchenko noted that he had not yet made any plans. "In the early days I want to relax a bit, get adapted a little. Well, while Putin is in power, I'm not going to return to Crimea," he said.

Sentsov also said he plans to "do the two most wonderful things on this earth – to make films and live." "As for Crimea, I will return there only in tanks ... No need to take my words literally," he said.

"Regarding personal [life] – yes, I will live in Kyiv; my daughter has already moved here, my mother has arrived with my son to visit us. My mother will stay [in Kyiv] so far, my son and my ex-wife will go [back] to Crimea. We communicate, we make decisions on family matters," he said.

As reported, Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Liudmyla Denisova announced that four Crimean political prisoners who have returned after the prisoner exchange, including Sentsov and Kolchenko, would be provided with housing in Kyiv. All the four agreed to stay in the capital city, in particular because they cannot return to Crimea for security reasons.

Tags: #sentsov #kolchenko
