Facts

11:04 27.11.2019

Sentsov in EP: When some of you think about shaking Putin's hand in friendship, remember every person who has died in Ukraine

3 min read
Sentsov in EP: When some of you think about shaking Putin's hand in friendship, remember every person who has died in Ukraine

 Ukrainian film director and public figure Oleh Sentsov was awarded the Sakharov Prize in the European Parliament. He was nominated for the prize in 2018, but could not personally receive it because he was in a Russian prison.

Sentsov was introduced in the session hall by the European Parliament President David Sassoli and sat on the right hand side of him at the parliament's podium.

Before Sentsov's speech, a short documentary about him was shown. Sentsov then took the floor, saying the prize for him was "a great honor and responsibility."

"I perceive this award not as a personal prize, but as recognition of all Ukrainian political prisoners who were in Russian prisons, like all political prisoners who are still there, like all our prisoners who are in the hands of Russia-occupation forces, along with all the activists who are fighting for our country, like all our military men, who are fighting for our independence or have already sacrificed their lives," Sentsov said.

Sentsov said, "There is a lot of talk about reconciliation with Russia."

"I don't believe Putin and urge you not to believe him, because Russia and Putin will deceive you. They don't want peace in Donbas, they don't want peace in Ukraine. They want to see Ukraine on its knees, they want to influence European and world politics by their own forces. We will not allow it. We fought and will fight for our freedom until the very end," Sentsov said.

At the same time, the film maker noted that in the European Union there is now "a lot of internal discussion about how to develop, how to reform, what to do next."

"We would have your problems. Everything is much harder for us: we have an old corruption system in the country, which has not been changed yet. A military operation is being waged against us. Every week our soldiers are killed. We have a different level of problems," Sentsov said.

At the same time, he called Ukraine the biggest Euro-optimist in the world, "because, for us, there is no other way of development. For us, it is a matter of survival as a country."

"Every time one of you thinks about shaking Putin's hand in friendship, remember each of the 13,000 people in Ukraine who have died, the hundreds of our guys who are still in prisons. Remember those who are being tortured and the Crimean Tatars who can be arrested at any moment. Remember those guys who are in trenches right now in camouflage and risk their lives for our freedom," Sentsov said.

Sentsov completed his speech with the words "Glory to Ukraine!" Some MEPs responded, "Glory to the heroes!"

At the end of his speech, Sassoli presented Sentsov with the Sakharov Prize and MEPs stood and applauded Sentsov.

Tags: #sentsov
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:36 22.11.2019
Sentsov to address deputies of European Parliament at plenary meeting on Nov 26

Sentsov to address deputies of European Parliament at plenary meeting on Nov 26

12:05 19.09.2019
Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

15:14 10.09.2019
Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

Sentsov undecided about political life, plans to "make films and live"

14:22 10.09.2019
Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

10:26 09.09.2019
NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

10:08 09.09.2019
Sentsov hopes for release of all prisoners to the last

Sentsov hopes for release of all prisoners to the last

11:36 30.08.2019
Sentsov still in Butyrskaya prison

Sentsov still in Butyrskaya prison

11:21 29.08.2019
Ukraine, Russia continue discussing captives swap, decision regarding Sentsov pending – Medvedchuk

Ukraine, Russia continue discussing captives swap, decision regarding Sentsov pending – Medvedchuk

11:16 29.08.2019
Sentsov transferred to Butyrskaya prison - source in Moscow

Sentsov transferred to Butyrskaya prison - source in Moscow

10:42 29.08.2019
Lawyer unable to confirm Sentsov's transfer to Moscow

Lawyer unable to confirm Sentsov's transfer to Moscow

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Prosecutor Kulyk, leading Burisma case, dismissed from prosecutor's office due to failure to pass certification – PGO

Over 60,000 houses devastated during war in Donbas – human rights activist

Pilot project of territorial defense being implemented in Kherson region according to Estonian model – Defense minister

Head of National Health Service of Ukraine resigns

Russian special forces arrive in Donbas – Ukrainian Defense Ministry's intelligence

LATEST

Large-scale conference on reforms in Ukraine to be held in Vilnius in July – Zelensky

Investigation into Ukrainian sailors case prolonged by 2 months due to need to question witness - lawyer

Russia to call for direct dialogue between Kyiv, Donbas at Normandy-format summit - Lavrov

Prosecutor Kulyk, leading Burisma case, dismissed from prosecutor's office due to failure to pass certification – PGO

Germany to allocate EUR 850,000 for implementation of humanitarian projects in Donbas

Court orders PGO to start investigation into Sadovy's call to exchange Medvedchuk for Ukrainian sailors

Over 60,000 houses devastated during war in Donbas – human rights activist

Pilot project of territorial defense being implemented in Kherson region according to Estonian model – Defense minister

Trump knew of whistle-blower complaint when he released aid to Ukraine – newspaper

OCHA receives half of required amount of humanitarian aid program for Donbas

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD