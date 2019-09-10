Facts

14:22 10.09.2019

Sentsov to seek release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia, Donbas

1 min read
Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov, who was been released from imprisonment in the Russian Federation, plans to seek the release of Ukrainians illegally held in Russia and Russia-occupied Donbas.

"What is happening in Ukraine, our conflict with Russia – let's call it that way – is largely information-driven. The problem is not that Putin has attacked Ukraine, but that most Russians support him," Sentsov said at the first press conference in Kyiv on Tuesday after his release.

There are still many Ukrainian prisoners in Russia and Donbas that must be freed, he said.

"In addition to our prisoners, there are also people in Russia, Russians who are fighting for themselves, for their free Russia, for our Ukraine, who are our real brothers... they are also prisoners of the Kremlin," he added.

