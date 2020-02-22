World premiere of film "Numbers" by Oleh Sentsov, Akhtem Seitablayev presented at Berlinale

The premiere of the film "Numbers," created with state support and based on the eponymous play by film director Oleh Sentsov, took place on February 18 and February 21 as part of the special screenings of the anniversary Berlin Film Festival Berlinale Special, the press service of the State Film Agency of Ukraine reports.

"The screening took place on February 18 at one of the oldest theaters in Berlin, the Maxim Gorki Theater, which has been at play since 1952. Guests were greeted by Johannes Kirsten, the theater's executive playwright, who admitted that it was a great honor for them to become the premiere platform for the film, and Carlo Chatrian, an artistic director of the film festival," the State Film Agency said on its official website on Friday night.

One screening during the festival will take place at 15:00 on February 25. The premiere of the film "Numbers" in Ukraine is scheduled for autumn 2020.