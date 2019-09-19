Sentsov testifies for Hague Tribunal in case on abduction, torture by Russia's FSB

Ukrainian director Oleh Sentsov, a former political prisoner in Russia, has testified at the Crimea Prosecutor General's Office for the Hague Tribunal in the case on abduction and torture.

"I came and testified, because this is a statement against Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), about their actions, for the Hague Tribunal. Evil must be punished," Sentsov said in an exclusive interview with the Kyiv-based Hromadske.ua ezine.

Sentsov said he was subjected to torture while in captivity.

"I first went to Lefortovo, gave an explanation to my lawyer about the torture. Then I appeared in court. I can tell it every time, but it won't cause me any moral pain. Such things don't affect me... Regarding who was there [in Crimea], they were FSB officers, a group from Moscow that came specifically on assignment. We recently discussed this with [Yevheniya] Zakrevska [Sentsov's lawyer in the case of his abduction] and at the Crimea PGO. They took my testimony… There were FSB officers and several SBU State Security Service agents, who switched their allegiance [to Russia]. They were serving [Russia] in order to be hired in the [Russian] service," Sentsov said.

Sentsov and 34 other Ukrainian political prisoners returned to Kyiv on September 7 as part of the mutual release of detainees between Ukraine and Russia.