Facts

15:40 08.09.2020

Ex-Kremlin political prisoner Balukh hospitalized after being beaten– Sentsov

1 min read
Former political prisoner of the Kremlin, public activist Volodymyr Balukh was beaten on the night of September 8, Ukrainian film director Oleh Sentsov said.

"Volodymyr Balukh was beaten tonight. He was found only in the morning. He is in the hospital now. His condition is serious. Details are being investigated," Sentsov wrote on Facebook on Tuesday.

As reported, on August 31, the European Solidarity party announced at the congress that ex-political prisoners Volodymtr Balukh and Roman Sushchenko were included in the political force in the local elections.

Volodymyr Balukh, a Crimean farmer, was sentenced by the decision of the Russian-controlled Crimea's Rozdolne district court to five years in a colony on the basis of two criminal cases. He was involved in the case of illegal possession of weapons and explosives (Part 1 of Article 222 and Part 1 of Article 222.1) and Part 2 of Article 321 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (disruption of the activities of institutions that ensure isolation from society). He was released as part of the mutual release of detainees between Ukraine and Russia on September 7, 2019.

Tags: #sentsov #prisoner #balukh
