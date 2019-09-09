NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

NATO welcomes the release of Ukrainian sailors and Oleh Sentsov and calls on Russia to fully implement the Minsk agreements. The alliance also noted the importance of establishing truth in the cause of downing MH17.

Statement by NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu published in Brussels on Saturday reads.

"We welcome that the Ukrainian sailors seized by Russia last November are finally back home, as well as the film-maker Oleg Sentsov. This is a step in the right direction. NATO continues to call on Russia to fulfill all its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, including the release of all prisoners," she declared.

At the same time, she stressed that "it remains important to establish the truth and accountability for the downing of flight MH17, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166."