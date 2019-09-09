Facts

10:26 09.09.2019

NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

1 min read
NATO welcomes release of Ukrainian sailors, Sentsov, calls on Moscow to fully implement Minsk accords

 NATO welcomes the release of Ukrainian sailors and Oleh Sentsov and calls on Russia to fully implement the Minsk agreements. The alliance also noted the importance of establishing truth in the cause of downing MH17.

Statement by NATO Spokesperson Oana Lungescu published in Brussels on Saturday reads.

"We welcome that the Ukrainian sailors seized by Russia last November are finally back home, as well as the film-maker Oleg Sentsov. This is a step in the right direction. NATO continues to call on Russia to fulfill all its obligations under the Minsk Agreements, including the release of all prisoners," she declared.

At the same time, she stressed that "it remains important to establish the truth and accountability for the downing of flight MH17, in line with United Nations Security Council Resolution 2166."

Tags: #sentsov #nato #sailors
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:08 09.09.2019
Sentsov hopes for release of all prisoners to the last

Sentsov hopes for release of all prisoners to the last

12:57 07.09.2019
Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

Investigators release Ukrainian sailors under guarantee of Ombudsperson Denisova

11:13 07.09.2019
All sailors detained in Kerch Strait, including SBU officers, to be handed over to Ukraine

All sailors detained in Kerch Strait, including SBU officers, to be handed over to Ukraine

10:02 06.09.2019
Zelensky intends to carry on with reforming Ukrainian defense sector to NATO standards

Zelensky intends to carry on with reforming Ukrainian defense sector to NATO standards

10:13 03.09.2019
Ukrainian journalist hands parcels for 32 Ukrainians in Lefortovo detention facility

Ukrainian journalist hands parcels for 32 Ukrainians in Lefortovo detention facility

11:53 30.08.2019
Information on possible exchange to appear when all necessary facts confirmed – Polozov

Information on possible exchange to appear when all necessary facts confirmed – Polozov

11:36 30.08.2019
Sentsov still in Butyrskaya prison

Sentsov still in Butyrskaya prison

11:21 29.08.2019
Ukraine, Russia continue discussing captives swap, decision regarding Sentsov pending – Medvedchuk

Ukraine, Russia continue discussing captives swap, decision regarding Sentsov pending – Medvedchuk

11:16 29.08.2019
Sentsov transferred to Butyrskaya prison - source in Moscow

Sentsov transferred to Butyrskaya prison - source in Moscow

10:42 29.08.2019
Lawyer unable to confirm Sentsov's transfer to Moscow

Lawyer unable to confirm Sentsov's transfer to Moscow

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dutch FM tells parliament government 'deeply regrets' Tsemakh part of prisoner exchange under pressure from Russia

Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

LATEST

EU doesn't recognize 'local elections' in Crimea illegally annexed by Russia

U.S. will not recognize 'voting' outcome in Russia-occupied Crimea

Dutch FM tells parliament government 'deeply regrets' Tsemakh part of prisoner exchange under pressure from Russia

Zelensky ready to participate in Normandy format meeting in Sept - Ukrainian FM

Zelensky to visit U.S. to take part in UN General Assembly session on Sept 23

Holding "local elections" in Crimea by Russia is violation of intl law indicating the need to increase pressure on Russia – MFA

Zelensky, Putin satisfied with implementation of agreements on mutual release of detainees, discuss further steps within Minsk process

Trump congratulates Russia and Ukraine on exchange of prisoners, calls it 'perhaps first giant step to peace'

U.S. calls on Russia to release the rest of Ukrainians held in prison

Volker hopes current exchange of prisoners will become impetus for full implementation of Minsk accords

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
instaforex
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD